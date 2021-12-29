NEWS

Woman arrested in Thessaloniki over medical scams

woman-arrested-in-thessaloniki-over-medical-scams
[InTime News]

A 47-year-old Thessaloniki convenience store owner is accused of having posed as a doctor to approach families with a Covid-19 patient in hospital, promising them special treatment for a fee. Police in the northern port city on Wednesday said they have filed a case against the woman with a prosecutor.

It contains the results of an investigation prompted by a complaint lodged in late November concerning the daughter of a patient at the Agios Pavlos Hospital, who had allegedly been approached by the suspect and promised a bed in intensive care for a payment of 3,500 euros.

The 47-year-old is suspected of at least one more such scam.

Crime
