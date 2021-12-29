businessman-believed-kidnapped-outside-his-athens-home

Police in Athens are investigating the suspected kidnapping of a businessman as he was driving home to Drafi in the east from a night out in Liosia, north of the capital, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The unnamed businessman, who owned two car parts shops in Athens and Thessaloniki, was reportedly on the phone with a friend when he cried out for help. He is believed to have been snatched outside his house and has not been heard of since, though sources have suggested that his family has received a ransom demand for his release.

One potential lead being investigated is the discovery yesterday of two burned-out cars in West Attica.