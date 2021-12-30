NEWS

Vaccination certificate will likely expire in 7 months without booster

vaccination-certificate-will-likely-expire-in-7-months-without-booster

The current vaccination certificates issued by the government after two doses of a vaccine against Covid-19 could expire after seven months, if the holder does not follow up with a third dose, Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Thursday.

Speaking on Skai TV, he said the decision is “almost made,” adding that specific announcements will be made after the new year. Currently the same applies with people over 60, who have been told to get the jab

At the same time, the minister said the government is examining expanding mandatory vaccination to people over 50. 

Vaccine
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

‘Covid Free Wallet’ app adds ID

Vial labelled
NEWS

Greece has donated 703,200 vaccines to Indonesia

[AP]
NEWS

Thessaloniki: investigation into antivaxxer who infected mother

[GRTimes]
NEWS

Long queues in Thessaloniki for unscheduled vaccination

id-to-be-incorporated-in-covid-free-wallet
NEWS

ID to be incorporated in Covid free wallet

[AP]
NEWS

Seven in 10 Greeks fear Covid sickness