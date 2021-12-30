vaccination-certificate-will-likely-expire-in-7-months-without-booster

The current vaccination certificates issued by the government after two doses of a vaccine against Covid-19 could expire after seven months, if the holder does not follow up with a third dose, Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Thursday.

Speaking on Skai TV, he said the decision is “almost made,” adding that specific announcements will be made after the new year. Currently the same applies with people over 60, who have been told to get the jab.

At the same time, the minister said the government is examining expanding mandatory vaccination to people over 50.