‘Covid Free Wallet’ app adds ID

The new version of the “Covid Free Wallet,” an online application that makes it easier for citizens to present their coronavirus vaccination or recovery certificates and their identity details when seeking admission to leisure and entertainment venues, is the first step toward a fully digital police identity.

According to information, a new application will be launched in three months that will completely replace the old police identity card for all legal uses.

Since Tuesday, users of mobile phones and tablets can download the free application at the covidfree.gov.gr website, as well as through the App Store and the Google Play Store. The app allows for the storage not only of certificates of vaccination, recovery from illness or testing, but also of one’s identity card.

Users can activate the document on their device by scanning their certificate’s QR code or by downloading it as a PDF and clicking “Save to wallet.” They also have to draw their ID details from the system using their Taxisnet codes.