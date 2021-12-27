Thessaloniki: investigation into antivaxxer who infected mother

Prosecutors in Thessaloniki have ordered a preliminary investigation into allegations that a vaccine-sceptic man who deliberately sought to contract the virus in order to obtain a Covid pass ended up infecting his mother, who subsequently died.

As part of the investigation, police have been asked to ascertain whether the man’s alleged violation of disease prevention measures resulted in the serious bodily harm and death of his mother.

Police will also investigate the role of a doctor, who is said to have advised the son and his mother, in the affair.

According to a complaint, the man, who is an anti-vaxxer, contracted the virus about a month ago and unknowingly transmitted the virus to his partially vaccinated elderly mother.

The man allegedly believed that the coronavirus was a simple flu.

A few days later, the elderly woman was rushed to hospital when her oxygen levels dropped to 75. Diagnosed with acute pneumonia, she subsequently died from coronavirus complications.

Her son continues to have serious problems with his lungs and requires oxygen on a daily basis as a result. [AMNA]