androulakis-warns-of-growing-inequalities-in-new-year-s-message

2021 was yet another difficult year as the Covid-19 pandemic, the global energy crunch and climate change accentuated inequalities around the world, Nikos Androulakis, the recently-elected leader of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance said in his New Year’s message late Friday.

Androulakis called for “solidarity and justice in the face of these major challenges,” expressing his wish that the new year will bring “hope and optimism” for the future.