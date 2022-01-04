NEWS

Experts to discuss school opening in Tuesday meeting

The panel of experts advising the government on the pandemic will meet on Tuesday to review the developments of the coronavirus pandemic and to propose that schools reopen normally after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Health and Education Ministers Thanos Plevris and Niki Kerameus, respectively, are scheduled to make statements to the press.

As Plevris has noted, the government wants to reopen schools on January 10, but with updated health requirements.

The meeting is planned at 2 p.m.

[AMNA]

 

Education
