announcements-for-mandatory-vaccination-for-over-50s-in-coming-days

The Greek government confirmed Friday that it is considering expanding mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 to people aged 50-59, with announcements expected in the coming days.

The government is considering making vaccinations mandatory for everyone aged 50-59, sometime after January 1.

“The decision to impose age criteria in the mandatory nature of the vaccine has paid off, and the age limits could be further lowered, if it is necessary,” said Deputy Interior Minister Stelios Petsas. “This will be done in the coming days,” he added.

Regarding the pandemic in general, Petsas said it is “fortunate” that the omicron variant is dominating over delta because” it is milder and has a shorter life cycle.”

Greece made vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over late last November, a drastic step for the country grappling with a new surge in coronavirus cases.

Authorities have also said that anyone in that age group who has not booked a jab appointment by January 16 onwards will pay a 100 euro fine.