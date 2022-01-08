university-rector-threatened

Government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou has condemned threats received by the rector of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, Nikos Papaioannou, after a basement that had been occupied for decades by self-styled anarchists was evacuated by the police and given back to the academic community.

“The space will be used for the benefit of the students and this has led well-known thugs to threaten the rector’s life and to fantasize that they will continue doing what they do,” Oikonomou said, reiterating the conservative government’s intention to root out lawlessness at Greek universities .

“Anyone who does not accept this will face the consequences of the law,” he said, while calling on all political parties to “take a clear stand.”