new-rules-for-the-uninsured-to-go-into-effect-on-february-1

Health Ministry legislation aimed at containing the cost of medical care for people who are not insured with one of the country’s state social security funds will go into force on February 1, with a delay of a few weeks.

Under the new law, uninsured individuals will no longer be able to get prescriptions for medicines, medical treatments or diagnostic tests from private doctors, but only from public hospitals and primary healthcare centers.

Moreover, they will be able to get their medicines only from pharmacies at hospitals or those registered with the EOPYY healthcare fund.

The implementation of the measure, which was voted into law in late November, has been delayed by a few weeks in a bid to ensure that additional pressure is not piled onto the public health system as it struggles with a surge in Covid-19 cases.