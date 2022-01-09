NEWS MEDICAL CARE

New rules for the uninsured to go into effect on February 1

new-rules-for-the-uninsured-to-go-into-effect-on-february-1

Health Ministry legislation aimed at containing the cost of medical care for people who are not insured with one of the country’s state social security funds will go into force on February 1, with a delay of a few weeks. 

Under the new law, uninsured individuals will no longer be able to get prescriptions for medicines, medical treatments or diagnostic tests from private doctors, but only from public hospitals and primary healthcare centers. 

Moreover, they will be able to get their medicines only from pharmacies at hospitals or those registered with the EOPYY healthcare fund. 

The implementation of the measure, which was voted into law in late November, has been delayed by a few weeks in a bid to ensure that additional pressure is not piled onto the public health system as it struggles with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

 

Health
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Sismanogleio hospital to accept only Covid patients 

A medical staff conducts a Covid-19 rapid test on a man in Athens, Tuesday. [AP]
NEWS

WHO sees more evidence that Omicron causes milder symptoms

new-cap-expected-on-cost-of-pcr-tests-below-60-euros
NEWS

New cap expected on cost of PCR tests below 60 euros

92-medical-staff-in-major-athens-hospital-infected-with-covid
NEWS

92 medical staff in major Athens hospital infected with Covid

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday. Greece has recorded a spike in deaths and infections related to Covid-19 this month, amid heightened concerns in Europe due to the Omicron variant. The Greek government has been ruling out the prospect of a general lockdown. [AP]
NEWS

Covid-19 help network in the making

aa-sees-rise-in-callers-to-greek-helpline
NEWS

AA sees rise in callers to Greek helpline