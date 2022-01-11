no-booster-needed-for-under-18s-unless-they-have-reduced-immunity

Young people under 18 years of age do not have to get a booster shot unless they suffer from reduced immunity due to medication or an illness, the head of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, said Monday.

During a regular briefing, Theodoridou said that children and teenagers who have contracted the coronavirus should be immunized in three months. If they have already had one dose before getting sick, they do not need to get vaccinated again.

She also said that the Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) that shows up 2 or 6 weeks after a young person contracts the coronavirus can be prevented with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccination also prevents the appearance of diabetes, seen in children under 18 who have contracted the virus.

[AMNA]