A train en route from Athens to Thessaloniki was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday after colliding with a singular of wild boars.

The 6.22 p.m. train from Athens was damaged in the collision, which occurred near Tithorea in Fthiotida regional unit.

Rail operator TRAINOSE said it sent a replacement tender to the scene.

According to a company announcement, there was no injury to passengers or staff. [AMNA]