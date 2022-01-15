Positivity index drops but deaths, intubations still high 

There was a further decline in the positivity index of SARS-CoV-2 laboratory tests and the number of confirmed cases on Friday, but daily deaths and intubations still remain high. Tellingly, since the beginning of the year, 1,019 patients are recorded as having died of Covid-19.

Health authorities on Friday announced 19,772 new cases out of a total of some 413,000 laboratory tests, which means a positivity rate of 4.8%. The corresponding percentage on Thursday was 6.35%, and 6.95% on Wednesday, while last week it was 9.43%. Seventy-two patients died from the disease yesterday while at least 679 were intubated.

Meanwhile, the platform for applications for antiviral pills for infected patients was expected to open Friday.

Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga said the patient’s consent will be needed, as the specific drugs have not yet received the approval of the European Medicines Agency.