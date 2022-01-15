NEWS

Covid-19: 686 patients on ventilators, 17,447 new infections

[Intime News]

Greek health authorities reported 17,447 new coronavirus cases for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Saturday, a slight decline on Friday’s figure of 19,772.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 78 deaths, up from 72 on the previous day.

There were 686 patients on ventilators, seven more than on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,632,641 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 21,809 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.1% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

