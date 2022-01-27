remote-work-for-public-sector-employees-on-friday

Public sector employees who are unable to reach their place of work due to the ongoing difficulties caused by the “Elpis” weather front will work remotely on Friday according to a decision made public by the Interior Ministry on Thursday.

The decision also specifies that all employees who are unable to work remotely must take all due safety precautions when travelling to their place of work. If they are late in their efforts to do so or are absent if they are unable, it will be considered force majeure.

However, the decision of the ministry specifies that it does not apply for employees whose responsibilities are immediately concerned with dealing with the difficulties caused by the extreme weather.