public-health-restrictions-to-be-partly-eased-from-mon

Restrictive measures announced over the holiday period for public health reasons will be partially relaxed, Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced Thursday afternoon.

Thus, from early Monday, January 31, music will once again be in bars, cafes and restaurants and there will no longer be a mandatory midnight closing time or these businesses.

On the other hand, still only sitting customers are allowed, to avoid crowding.

The limit of 10% filled seats in indoor and outdoor sports arenas, up to a maximum of 1,000 spectators will still be enforced but a relaxation will be reconsidered the following week, Plevris said.

The minister said he accepted the recommendations of the committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic, on the basis of fewer new cases of the coronavirus, a “balance” in the number ofho hospitalizations and exits from hospitals, although the National Health Sysytem remains “burdened” and the new facts about the Omicron variant of the disease. “The required hospitalization and the severity of symptoms are smaller than with the Delta mutation,” Plevris said.

The minister also decided to extend the validity of vaccination certificates by a week, to February 7, to allow residents who had their booster appointments canceled because of the snowstorm to reschedule them. This concerns those that had completed their original one or two vaccination plans seven months or more before February 7.