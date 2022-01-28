some-restrictions-to-be-lifted-from-monday

The resumption of music and the liberalization of working hours in the catering and entertainment industry were announced Friday by Health Minister Thanos Plevris.

The partial lifting of the restrictions will take effect from Monday at 6 a.m.

However, Plevris noted that the measure requiring clientele to be seated remains in place.

Capacity limits for stadiums and sports facilities will also remain at the current 10%, but the measure will be reviewed next week.

Plevris also said that because the bad weather meant many people were unable to get their booster shots, there will be an extension to the expiry date of vaccination certificates that were valid until January 31 to February 7.

The health minister noted that the partial lifting of the measures was decided by the government upon the advice of the committee of experts, as the daily coronavirus infection rate has been on a downward course and the pressure on the National Health System, while still an issue, has eased.