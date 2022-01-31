NEWS

Toxicology in Thessaloniki rape case not expected on Monday

toxicology-in-thessaloniki-rape-case-not-expected-on-monday

The final report compiled by the Forensic Science and Toxicology Laboratory of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki is not expected to be submitted on Monday to the lead prosecutor investigating the allegations by a 24-year-old woman that she was raped by three men on New Year’s Eve in the northern port city.

According to available information, even though a laboratory in Bern that assisted with the scientific efforts has completed its analysis of the sample they received for any narcotics or alcohol, the results have not been sent to the Aristotle University team as of Monday afternoon.

The Bern findings will be included in the overall report compiled by the Aristotle University team and is expected to play a decisive role in the investigation. [AMNA]

Crime
READ MORE
[syriza.gr]
NEWS

SYRIZA offices in Thessaloniki vandalized

two-arrested-for-possession-of-2kgs-of-cannabis-with-intent-to-distribute
NEWS

Two arrested for possession of 2kgs of cannabis with intent to distribute

[GRTimes.gr]
NEWS

Inquiry launched into racist gang beating

[InTime News]
NEWS

Man arrested in hotel on suspicion of sexually exploiting minor

[InTime News]
NEWS

Afghan arrested for attack against migrant in Thessaloniki

[Intime News]
NEWS

Gang turf war seen behind southern Athens shootout