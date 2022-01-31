dogs-killed-in-possible-wolf-attack-in-northern-attica

Forestry officials in northern Attica have launched an investigation to determine whether two dogs recently found dead in a fenced area were killed by a wolf.

Visiting the scene in Rapentosa, in Pendeli, on Monday, Giorgos Amyras was informed about the investigation of the incident by Penteli and Aghios Stefanou forestry offices.

The investigation may require the exhumation of the dead dogs for the taking of genetic information.

In cooperation with the environmental NGO Callisto, which has extensive experience regarding wild mammals, officials want to determine whether a wolf was involved in order to advise and alert residents.

“If it is a wolf, we will take measures such as marking the area and informing the inhabitants about the presence of this species of mammal in order to avoid a clash between human activity and wild animals,” Amyras said.

“The most important thing to realize is that the appearance of wild animals in such areas with forests and mountains is no exception; it is normal. So we must try to find a balance, so that no one is endangered, neither wildlife nor the people and their pets,” he continued.

Callisto has already warned relevant bodies about the movement of wolves in the region. Last month, a wolf attacked and killed a puppy on Mt Parnitha. [AMNA/Kathimerini]