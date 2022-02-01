NEWS CRIME

One killed, two injured in Thessaloniki knife attack

[SOOC/ Nikos Libertas]

One young man was killed and another two were injured in a knife attack that is believed to be related to rival soccer fan clubs in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the three youths, aged 18-20, were intercepted and attacked at around 1 a.m. as they were walking in the street in the eastern district of Harilaou by several people riding in two cars.

One of the three young men, aged 19, bled to death after being stabbed in the upper thigh.

The other two are being treated for multiple injuries at the Papanikolaou Hospital.

Police have remanded 15 suspects for questioning in relation to the assault.

According to reports, one of the attackers made a reference to a local soccer team before launching into the assault, leading investigators to believe the incident is linked to rival fan clubs.

