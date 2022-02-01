eight-remanded-over-attack-on-attiki-odos-tollway-company

Police in Athens have remanded eight suspected members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group in connection with an attack on Tuesday morning on an office of the company managing the Attiki Odos highway in Koropi, east of the capital.

Rouvikonas, which means Rubicon in Greek, reportedly organized the attack on Attiki Odos SA in reaction to the recent ordeal of thousands of motorists who became trapped on the tollway during heavy snowfall last week.

The assailants used sledgehammers to smash a tollbooth, a car and the front of the office building, according to reports.

Late on Monday night, meanwhile, members of Rouvikonas scattered flyers and spray-painted slogans on the outside wall of the Ministry of Civil Protection, which has also come under fire for its handling of last week’s snowstorm.