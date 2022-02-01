Homes of journalist, police unionist come under attack

A screen shot from the CCTV footage taken outside the home of Dimitris Kambourakis shows a hooded figure placing the makeshift bomb in front of the door. [Skai TV]

The Athens homes of a morning TV show host and a police unionist came under attack in the early hours of Tuesday in separate incidents involving similar tactics.

CCTV footage of the attack on the home of journalist Dimitris Kambourakis shows a hooded and masked figure placing an explosive device made of small cooking gas canisters outside his apartment building in the quiet southern suburb of Argyroupoli at around 2.30 a.m.

“I was asleep when I heard a crack and a bang. I went outside and the entire door was on fire. One of the canisters had not exploded,” Kambrouakis told Skai television.

At around the same time, a similar homemade bomb went off in the central Athens district of Kypseli, outside the home of the president of the union of special police guard, Vassilis Doumas.

In a statement to Kathimerini.gr, Doumas said he believes the assailant or assailants targeted him for his “opinions.”

“The counter-argument cannot be in the form of fire and a threat to life,” he added.

The damage in both cases was limited to the entrances of the buildings.