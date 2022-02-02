two-arrested-for-counterfeit-currency

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for the serial and complicit use of counterfeit currency in the southern Attica suburb of Argyroypoli. According to information released by the Hellenic Police, the two men bought various goods from three different stores in the span of one hour using counterfeit 50-euro notes.

The police were notified and quickly identified the suspects. They had a further three counterfeit notes on their person. The two men have been arrested in the past for similar felonies, as well as drug-related crimes and larceny.