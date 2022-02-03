Man arrested in Thessaloniki for stealing mobile phones, stores

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Wednesday afternoon, for stealing mobile phones from passers-by and stores, in the period from the end of October to December 2021.

According to the police, the man approached his victims pretending to sell plasticized religious icons and stole their mobile phones.

The suspect, who will appear before a prosecutor later in the day, could face charges of robbery, theft and indecent assault.