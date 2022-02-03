NEWS

Man arrested in Thessaloniki for stealing mobile phones, stores

man-arrested-in-thessaloniki-for-stealing-mobile-phones-stores
[Intime News]

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Wednesday afternoon, for stealing mobile phones from passers-by and stores, in the period from the end of October to December 2021.

According to the police, the man approached his victims pretending to sell plasticized religious icons and stole their mobile phones.

The suspect, who will appear before a prosecutor later in the day, could face charges of robbery, theft and indecent assault.

Crime
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Main suspect in Thessaloniki teen’s murder charged with homicide

On Tuesday, people placed candles, flowers and notes, as well as scarves and jerseys of Aris sports club at the site where the victim, 19-year-old Alkiviadis Kampanos, was killed Tuesday in a knife attack. [Dimitris Tosidis/Intime News]
NEWS

Thessaloniki teen’s murder suspect to appear before prosecutor

[Hellenic Police]
NEWS

Hooligans’ arsenal found at fan club

[InTime News]
NEWS

Aris FC pays tribute to slain fan

pubic-broadcaster-warns-of-scammers-posing-as-journalists
NEWS

Pubic broadcaster warns of scammers posing as journalists

video-of-thessaloniki-deadly-attack-made-public
NEWS

Video of Thessaloniki deadly attack made public