Hooligans’ arsenal found at fan club

Police investigating the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in the early hours of Tuesday discovered a veritable hooligans’ arsenal at a soccer team fan club suspected of being linked to the perpetrators.

Officers seized a wide range of weapons and potential weapons including folding knives, firecrackers, helmets, metal pipes, wooden bats, shovels and hammers.

So far, a 23-year-old man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of Kampanos.