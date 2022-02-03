suspect-in-thessaloniki-murder-convicted-of-other-offences

The main suspect in the Thessaloniki murder case was convicted for several other offences on Thursday. The 23-year-old defendant faced an expedited trial on five other charges stemming from the police search at the PAOK fan club, specifically operating a fan club without a proper license, possession of items that can cause damage, possession of crackers, possession of illegal firearms, and accepting proceeds arising from criminal activity. He was sentenced to four years and three months imprisonment, without the possibility of parole, and a fine of 2,200 euros.

The man was found in possession of keys to the fan club. When police entered the appartment they seized, among others, butterfly knives, helmets, flashbangs, lead pipes, wooden bats, and motorcycle helmets.

“I had keys, they were there one day, and I took them. I do not know who else can access the flat, or who else has a set of keys,” said the defendant.

The defendant has also been charged with homicide and is the main suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old man in Thessaloniki last Tuesday.

Alkis Kampanos, a student, was sitting with four friends when a group of at least 10 individuals traveling in two cars pulled up asking them which club they supported. They then attacked them with sharp objects, one of which was a Karambit knife.

The defendant has been given time until Monday to present his testimony. [AMNA]