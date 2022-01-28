NEWS

Crews complete snow clearing effort in the capital

A woman walks past a the Runner, sculptured by Kostas Varotsos, after a snowstorm, in Athens, on Tuesday. [AP]

Crews have completed the process of removing snow from the streets of Athens following Monday’s snowstorm, authorities said Friday.

Municipal teams are still working to clear roads and property of trees and branches that snapped and toppled under the weight of lead-laden snow. 

Officials had until Thursday responded to 969 calls for service in the wake of the storm.

SYRIZA opposition Thursday submitted a censure motion against the conservative government over its handling of the snowstorm.

[InTime]
