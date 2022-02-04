man-arrested-for-patras-post-office-heist

Police arrested one man and are searching for one more suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a post office in the city of Patras, western Greece, last month.

The perpetrators of the January 24 robbery in the area of Vrachneika made off with about 20,000 euros.

The first suspect was arrested on Thursday morning in a hotel in Patras. He has used some of the loot to buy a new car while police believes he is also involved in two more robberies in an OPAP betting store and a mini market last November.