16 arrested in swoop on shoplifting gang

[Hellenic Police]

Sixteen people, including five minors, have been arrested on suspicion of membership of a shoplifting gang active in various areas of Attica, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made in a coordinated operation focused on Elefsina, Mandra, Acharnes, Thessaloniki and Katerini.

The gang stole from supermarkets and shops by removing antitheft mechanisms from high-value products, such as alcohol, perfume, electronics and tools, said police, who estimate the total value of pilfered goods at over €120,000.

Searches carried out as part of the investigation yielded a pistol, 3 shotguns, 281 cartridges, 2 knives, a telecommunications jamming device, 22 firecrackers, €2,500 in cash, 5 gold sovereigns, labelled clothing, sports shoes, electronics, power tools, food items as well as 6 vehicles.

The arrested were led before an Athens prosecutor. [AMNA]

