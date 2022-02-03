athens-tax-office-employee-hospitalized-after-assault

An employee at the 12th Athens tax office was assaulted by a citizen on Thursday and was hospitalized. According to information, the perpetrator became angry when the employee was unable to help him due to the former’s outstanding tax debts. He proceeded to assault the employee verbally and physically, both punching and kicking him. The employee was taken to hospital and is being treated for bruises and a broken leg.

The Governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenues, Giorgos Pitsilis, contacted Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos immediately.

The battery of a state employee during the carrying out of his duty is persecuted ex officio and carries strict sentencing. [AMNA]