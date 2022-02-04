NEWS

Man in Kos to stand trial for rape of partner’s underage daughter

[Intime News]

A 38-year-old man from the Dodecanese island of Kalymnos is being referred to trial for raping his partner’s 13-year-old daughter during a period of three years. The mother is facing charges of complicity in these acts.

The incident was reported by the girl in April 2021, a local newspaper said. Speaking to the police, she said her mother’s partner had been abusing her for about three years and that her mother, although she knew what was happening, did not intervene to stop him, 

The girl’s parents became estranged in 2019, after which her mother met the accused. She had been living with her mother and the suspect as well as her two brothers since April 2019.

