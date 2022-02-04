two-men-arrested-over-fan-club-violence-released-pending-trial

Two men, arrested in the past 24 hours during police raids on football fan clubs in Thessaloniki, have been released pending trial after appearing before a criminal court.

The men, aged 43 and 36, are accused of illegal possession of weapons and possession of objects that can cause bodily harm, such as knives, crowbars, metal and wooden batons.

The 43 year old is also accused of operating a fan club without a license.

Police raided 13 fan hangouts in and around the Thessaloniki associated with various clubs.

The raids came in the wake of an attack linked to violent fan rivalry that left a 19-year-old man, Alkis Kambanos, dead.

On Friday, police raided several soccer fan clubs in Athens.