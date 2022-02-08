police-looking-for-additional-suspect-in-thessaloniki-murder-case

The police are looking for at least one more additional unidentified suspect in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos in Thessaloniki last week, according to sources available to Kathimerini on Tuesday.

Specifically, the police are looking to identify a twelfth suspect, the driver of one of the three cars used by the groups to arrive and flee from the murder scene. They are also investigating if more people were involved in the incident.

Alkis Kambanos and his friends were attacked late last Monday by a large group of assailants in an attack connected to football fan rivalry. 19-year-old Kampanos was stabbed and severely beaten, while two of his friends were injured. Nine suspects have already been identified and arrested.