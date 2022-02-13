four-remanded-in-custody-over-hania-nursing-home-charges

Four out of seven defendants being charged in relation to dozens of deaths in a private nursing home on Crete were remanded in custody in a unanimous decision by the judiciary in the early hours of Sunday morning. The hearings started at 7 a.m. on Saturday and concluded at 5 a.m. on Sunday, a 22-hour long process.

The remanded suspects are the 67-year-old owner of the nursing home, her 43-year-old daughter and co-manager, as well as two doctors employed by the nursing home, a 50-year-old doctor and a 70-year-old psychiatrist.

The extensive case file reportedly refers to 30 homicides and 8 cases of attempted homicide between 2009 and 2021, fraud, forgery, the issuing of false medical certificates, and breach of duty. [AMNA]