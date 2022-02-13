NEWS

Four remanded in custody over Hania nursing home charges

four-remanded-in-custody-over-hania-nursing-home-charges
[InTIme News]

Four out of seven defendants being charged in relation to dozens of deaths in a private nursing home on Crete were remanded in custody in a unanimous decision by the judiciary in the early hours of Sunday morning. The hearings started at 7 a.m. on Saturday and concluded at 5 a.m. on Sunday, a 22-hour long process.

The remanded suspects are the 67-year-old owner of the nursing home, her 43-year-old daughter and co-manager, as well as two doctors employed by the nursing home, a 50-year-old doctor and a 70-year-old psychiatrist.

The extensive case file reportedly refers to 30 homicides and 8 cases of attempted homicide between 2009 and 2021, fraud, forgery, the issuing of false medical certificates, and breach of duty. [AMNA]

Crime
READ MORE
arrested-parents-reveal-gruesome-murder-of-child
NEWS

Arrested parents reveal gruesome murder of child

police-raids-more-soccer-fan-clubs-three-arrested
NEWS

Police raids more soccer fan clubs, three arrested

[Intime News]
NEWS

Seven appear in court today over deaths

women-make-up-nearly-half-of-polices-scientific-staff
NEWS

Women make up nearly half of police’s scientific staff

[Intime News]
NEWS

Sex abuse trial of director adjourned at the start

prosecutor-orders-investigation-into-judiciary-leaks-in-murder-case
NEWS

Prosecutor orders investigation into judiciary leaks in murder case