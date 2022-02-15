couple-charged-with-murder-of-7-year-old-son-jailed-pending-trial

A 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman charged with killing the woman’s seven-year-old son were taken to jail pending trial on Tuesday.

Arrested last week on Friday, police said the couple confessed to the killing of the boy in 2017. They then concealed his body for five years, taking it with them from one apartment to another. Police investigating the boy’s disappearance found his bones stored in a toolbox in the couple’s flat in the Athens district of Kypseli on Saturday.

The mother of the slain boy, a Greek national, had been led before a public prosecutor on Sunday morning, while her partner, a Polish national, had been led before a prosecutor on Saturday night.

According to their testimony, the boy died of asphyxiation after his father blocked his nose and mouth with duct tape, then built a make-shift tomb with bricks on the roof of their apartment building, where they placed the body.



