Opposition condemns recognition of breakaway regions as illegal

The recognition of any breakaway regions in Ukraine is a violation of international law, opposition SYRIZA’s shadow minister for foreign affairs Giorgos Katrougalos has noted.

In a post on Twitter following Vladimir Putin’s announced on Monday that Russia recognizes separatist regions in eastern Europe and ordered forces to move into eastern Ukraine, Greece’s former foreign minister stressed that “every diplomatic medium” must be used to avert a war.

The lawmaker also called for a “new security system” for Europe and urged that assistance be offered immediately to ethnic Greek communities in Ukraine.

