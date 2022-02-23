round-of-greek-turkish-exploratory-contacts-ends

The 64th round of exploratory contacts between Greece and Turkey was completed on Tuesday against the backdrop of Ankara’s challenge to Greece’s sovereignty over islands in the eastern Aegean.

Athens has stressed the contacts only concern maritime zones.

However, in the last meetings, Ankara loaded the agenda with more issues, trying to broaden its focus of attention.

Greece was represented by Pavlos Apostolidis, a veteran Greek diplomat and former director of the country’s National Intelligence Service.

Turkey was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

Expectation before the latest round of talks were low given the recent tensions.

However, the contacts went ahead as it was deemed important by both sides to keep the communication channel open.