Dendias visits Senegal, Cape Verde

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias will be visiting Senegal and Cape Verde on Wednesday and Thursday, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The visit, the first by a Greek foreign minister to the two West African countries, is held in the context of Greece’s active role in sub-Saharan Africa, the ministry said.

Dendias will be received by Senegalese President Macky Sall on Wednesday. He will also meet with his counterpart Aisata Tal Sal. The two are expected to sign a memorandum on political consultations between Greece and Senegal.

Dendias is scheduled to inaugurate Greece’s new embassy in Dakar and visit the Pasteur Institute, which is collaborating with the Hellenic Pasteur Institute. He will then hold a video conference with Greek officers in the European Union Training Mission Mali (EUTM Mali), the bloc’s training mission for Malian armed forces.

Also on Wednesday, Dendias is expected to make a donation for children and young people with special needs via the organization Special Olympics Senegal.

In Cape Verde on Thursday, Dendias will be received by the country’s President José Maria Neves and Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva. He will meet with his counterpart Rui Figueiredo Soares and with the President of the National Assembly Austelino Tavares Correia. A memorandum on political consultations will be signed between Greece and Cape Verde.

Finally, Dendias is expected to make a donation to UNICEF’s program for the social and educational support of vulnerable groups via the Nos Kaza (Our House) charity. [AMNA]