use-of-snow-chains-to-become-mandatory-part-of-driving-examinations

All new drivers will be taught how to install and remove tire snow chains as a mandatory part of their examination process according to a circular released on Wednesday by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Michalis Papadopoulos.

This addition to the curriculum of drivers education is part of a wider effort to address traffic issues caused by extreme weather conditions, primarily heavy snowfall, and ice on the roads. The minister has also asked Driving Schools to instruct drivers to carefully study the chapters of driving theory focusing on driving with reduced grip, the proper use of special tyres, and the use of slip-resistant equipment.

A snowstorm in Attica stranded thousands of motorists throughout the area in late January.