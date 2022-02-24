heavy-fines-imposed-over-attica-beltway-snow-chaos

A car covered in snow is immobilised at Attiki odos, the Greek capital's biggest ring road, following a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday 2022. [Yiannis Kolesidis/EPA]

The Ministry of Transport has imposed a 1-million-euro fine each on Attiki Odos SA and Attikes Diadromes after a special investigative committee found the two companies solely responsible for the chaos and entrapment of thousands of motorists during the snowstorm on the Attica beltway on January 24.

The committee attributed full responsibility to Attikes Diadromes, the company that manages the highway, and Attiki Odos SA, the concession company, for failing to “exercise proper control over” the former in order to ensure that it complied with the relevant rules and procedures.

According to the ministry, as the text of the findings was not made public, the inquiry committee reached its conclusion after examining the images recorded by traffic cameras and the recorded conversations of the Traffic Management Center with the Attica Road Traffic Department.