PM says he supports Ukraine’s EU membership appeal

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has released a statement on social media on Monday to make clear his solidarity with Ukraine and his support for its European prospects following the appeal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for immediate European Union membership.

“Full solidarity with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine. We welcome Ukraine’s EU choice; they are one of us,” said Mitsotakis in response to Zelenskyy’s appeal to the EU to allow for immediate Ukrainian accession through an emergency framework.

“Our goal is to be together with all Europeans,” said Zelenskyy on Monday.