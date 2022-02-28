NEWS

FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from international soccer

A long exposure shows FIFA’s logo near its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2022 [Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann]

Russian teams have been suspended from international soccer after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision came Monday from FIFA and UEFA, saying Russia’s national teams and clubs were suspended “until further notice.”

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said. “Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

UEFA also ended its sponsorship with Russian energy giant Gazprom. [AP]

