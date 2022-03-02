NEWS

Seventh body of migrant recovered off Lesvos

seventh-body-of-migrant-recovered-off-lesvos

Another body of a man was found on the shores of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Wednesday in an ongoing search and rescue operation. The body was recovered by the Hellenic Rescue Team (ESA) in the area of Kalamari early Wednesday morning.

The man is believed to be part of a group of migrants who died in an attempt to make it to Greece from the Turkish coast. 

Six bodies – three men and three women – were recovered by the Hellenic Coast Guard on Tuesday near the Lesvos capital of Mytilene. None of the bodies recovered so far were wearing life jackets.

No shipwreck was found and no signal of a boat in distress was received by authorities.

An operation continued Wednesday to locate any other missing persons.

The operation included patrol boats, a helicopter and nearby ships, while local authorities combed the shoreline of the island. 

Migration
