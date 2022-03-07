4,649 Ukrainian refugees now in Greece

Refugees, mostly women and children, wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 7, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety Sunday were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummelled cities in Ukraine’s centre, north and south [AP Photo/Markus Schreiber]

A total of 4,649 Ukrainian refugees, of which 30% are minors, have arrived in Greece since the start of the Russian invasion, the Citizen Protection Ministry announced on Monday.

Police data showed that 869 refugees from Ukraine crossed the border into Greece on Sunday.

There were 285 minors among them.

The vast majority (757) entered the country through Promachonas border crossing, with eight passing through Evzoni border post.

Some 81 refugees flew into Athens and Thessaloniki airports.

The remainder entered at other points on the land border.