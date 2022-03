A 47-year-old man died on Tuesday after he was injured during an accident involving the chainsaw he was using to carry out agricultural work on the island of Crete. According to information, the accident occurred at approximately 2 p.m.

The man was found by a local resident who immediately alerted the authorities. However, it was already too late as the man had suffered significant blood loss. The 47-year-old man was a father of four.