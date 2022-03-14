As pandemic abates, less mandatory testing likely

With the coronavirus pandemic appearing to be on the wane, just past the two-year anniversary mark, it seems increasingly likely that testing will become less frequent.

Last Wednesday, a panel of experts advising the government on the pandemic discussed lowering the number of self-tests demanded of pupils to attend school to one per week. No definitive recommendation emerged because experts are still hedging their bets, following a small spike in cases after the last three-day weekend.

The cases may have risen, but deaths and the number of intubated patients in intensive care units continued to decline, if slowly.

Experts believe there will be a further de-escalation of the pandemic next month. This, they say, will bode well for increased outdoor activities this summer. Mandatory testing may soon be required mainly of those who exhibit Covid symptoms.