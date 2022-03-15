NEWS

Ambassador to Algeria appointed special envoy for Libyan issues

Greece’s ambassador to Algeria, Giorgos Zaharioudakis, has been appointed as the Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for Libyan issues, replacing Ambassador Christodoulos Lazaris, the ministry announced on Tuesday. 

The appointment of a special envoy for Libyan issues proves Greece’s active interest in neighboring Libya, said the announcement.

Greece was one of the first countries to reopen its diplomatic mission in Tripoli in February 2021 and the first to reopen its general consulate in Benghazi in May of that year.

As the ministry announcement said, Greece will continue to work, in collaboration and coordination with the international community, for peace and stability in Libya for the benefit of the Libyan people and the wider region. [AMNA]

