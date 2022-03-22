contraband-cigarette-racket-nabbed-in-northern-greece

Police in northern Greece have arrested four suspected members of a tobacco smuggling racket and seized more than 3 million contraband cigarettes during searches of two warehouses in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, state broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday.

The cigarettes were boxed and ready for sale in 152,379 packages, and represent more than 600,000 euros in unpaid taxes and duties.

Investigators also seized more than 3,600 euros in cash and a small amount of cannabis, as well as identifying a car that had been reported stolen in Athens in the summer of 2020.

The four suspects will appear before a prosecutor to face charges of racketeering, among others, ERT reported.