campaign-to-promote-excellence-at-universities

The Education Ministry is pushing ahead with a series of actions designed to promote reform, innovation and academic excellence at the country’s chronically dysfunctional universities.

The national strategy for higher education, aimed at lifting Greek institutions in international rankings, will receive €604 million from the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

One of the actions foresees the funding of proposals put forward by institutions following a process of comparative evaluation. The objective is to upgrade and improve their research, laboratory and educational infrastructure. Proposals will be evaluated by a committee set up by the National Higher Education Authority (ETHAAE).

Another action involves supporting the work of individual researchers and collaborative research teams. The action will be carried out with help from ETHAAE and the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation (ELIDEK).