prime-minister-meets-with-student-facing-deportation

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told a young student facing deportation that he expects the outcome of an appeal against the decision will allow him to make Greece his home.

In a meeting with Saidu Kamara on Tuesday, Mitsotakis expressed personal interest in the student’s case and outlined the moves the government and the Education Ministry have taken to support his appeal based on his performance in school.

Kamara arrived in Greece in 2019 as an unaccompanied minor after he survived a shipwreck near Kalymnos. He faces deportation upon turning 18.

His application for asylum was turned down in December. Since then, Kaidou has received the support of this classmates and teachers to remain in Greece.

Kamara carried the Greek flag for his school, located in the Athens suburb of Aghios Dimitrios, at his local parade to mark Independence Day on March 25, an honor reserved for top-mark students. [AMNA, Ekathimerini]